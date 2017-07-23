News

Atherton issues annual report for town

This metal and stone horse sculpture, created by Bryon Tedrick and donated to the town by Susan Blake, sits near the front of the historic carriage house in Holbrook-Palmer Park. (Almanac file photo by Brandon Chew - June, 2014)

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Among the events in Atherton during the last year are the addition of the carriage house and water tower in Holbrook-Palmer Park to the National Register of Historic Places and the approval of a measure allowing the town to spend more public money building a new civic center, according to the town's just released annual report.

The 21-page report, which City Manager George Rodericks says is a first, highlights the town's accomplishments and project for the 2016-17 fiscal year, which ended June 30.

The report includes statistics, projects, and other data from the police, planning, public works, building and safety departments.

Find the report online or at Town Hall, 91 Ashfield Road, or by calling (650) 752-0500.

