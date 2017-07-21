News

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 21, 2017, 11:49 am

Woodside: Rollover accident at Sand Hill and Whiskey Hill roads

A collision involving two vehicles, one of which rolled over, drew medics from the Woodside Fire Protection District to the intersection of Sand Hill and Whiskey Hill roads Friday morning, July 21.

A woman was sitting by the side of the road who "looked really upset (but) ambulatory," according to Portola Valley resident Carolyn Rogers, who came upon the scene at 9:40 a.m., after the accident occurred and before the arrival of medics and deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Ms. Rogers said she saw another vehicle, with a driver inside, sitting in the triangular dirt island at that intersection with damage to its front end.

Calls to the Woodside fire district and the Sheriff's Office for details have not been returned.

Dave Boyce

Comments

Posted by John D
a resident of Woodside: Kings Mountain/Skyline
on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:44 pm

I don't know what happened here, but in the past six months I have been rear-ended along with 3 other co-workers in separate incidents.

You can look around and observe all of the people texting, driving while holding phones, checking Facebook, etc., all while driving at 80MPH on 280 (for example).

So I wouldn't be surprised if we see more and more accidents due to this type of behavior.

Posted by resident
a resident of Woodside: other
on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:06 pm

Woodside needs to join the 21st century and install traffic lights at these busy high-speed intersections near I-280. Many of the people injured or killed in these collisions are commuters, but some are their own city residents. The speeds and traffic volumes on these roads are too high for just stop signs anymore.

