Woodside: Rollover accident at Sand Hill and Whiskey Hill roads

A collision involving two vehicles, one of which rolled over, drew medics from the Woodside Fire Protection District to the intersection of Sand Hill and Whiskey Hill roads Friday morning, July 21.

A woman was sitting by the side of the road who "looked really upset (but) ambulatory," according to Portola Valley resident Carolyn Rogers, who came upon the scene at 9:40 a.m., after the accident occurred and before the arrival of medics and deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Ms. Rogers said she saw another vehicle, with a driver inside, sitting in the triangular dirt island at that intersection with damage to its front end.

Calls to the Woodside fire district and the Sheriff's Office for details have not been returned.

