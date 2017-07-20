Menlo Park council expands Housing Commission

The Menlo Park Housing Commission, which advises the City Council on housing-related issues, has been expanded to seven members with the appointment of two new commissioners.

The council appointed Camille Kennedy and Karen Grove to the commission by acclamation on July 18.

Ms. Kennedy is the executive director of Random Acts of Flowers, which delivers recycled flowers to people in healthcare facilities.

Ms. Grove is board chair of the Grove Foundation, her family's philanthropic organization; a board member of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte; and a former mechanical engineer.

Most other city commissions have at least seven members. The move to expand the commission, approved in June by the City Council, may make it easier to have a majority of members present if someone must be absent and could spread the amount of work between more people.

