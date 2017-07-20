Menlo Park council accepts Arrillaga offer to help rebuild main library in Civic Center

Plans to rebuild the main Menlo Park library may become reality more quickly than anyone thought.

The Menlo Park City Council voted 4-0 on July 18, with Councilman Ray Mueller absent, to accept a surprise offer from local real estate billionaire and philanthropist John Arrillaga to help construct and pay a major part of the costs to rebuild the city's main library at 800 Alma St. in the Civic Center.

While a city staff report had said the offer was for $25 million, City Manager Alex McIntyre explained that Mr. Arrillaga actually stipulated that the city pay $20 million for the project and he would pay the rest. Estimates for the rebuild have ranged from $40 million to $60 million.

The extent to which Mr. Arrillaga would participate in the planning, design and construction of the project was not immediately evident.

Mr. Arrillaga does expect the project to move quickly, Mr. McIntyre told the council.

The current Menlo Park main library doesn't meet the accessibility or space needs of visitors, according to Library Director Susan Holmer.

Nick Szegda, assistant library services director, said that the city has spent the last several years developing a strategic plan for the main library and Belle Haven branch library and conducting a space needs assessment for the main library.

"Throughout these studies, we've heard demands by users for new and improved spaces," he told the council. "We figure we're three years into a 10- to 12-year process when we received the philanthropic offer."

People increasingly want libraries to function as a community gathering space, library staff said. Currently, library programs are hosted in the public spaces of the library, and people with strollers or walkers have a hard time getting around, they said.

The Menlo Park Library turned 100 last year and has been at its current location since 1957. Many libraries across the Peninsula have been rebuilt or renovated in recent years.

According to a space needs study conducted for the main library, which the council discussed in March, the city should expand the main library by about a third to 44,000 square feet. A preliminary estimate of the cost for a new two-story library building was $40.3 million.

Mr. McIntyre said that expanding the library may require more parking, in which case, parking might be added below ground. That could substantially increase the cost of the project, up to an estimated $60 million.

Mr. Arrillaga

According to Mr. McIntyre, Mr. Arrillaga likes to negotiate a certain way.

"He's very direct and clear on what he would like to do and what he expects to do," Mr. McIntyre said. "He's also happy to walk away."

The offer would not be transferable to Belle Haven, Mr. McIntyre said.

He described how the offer came about: "I got a phone call completely unsolicited and completely unexpected from (Mr. Arrillaga) basically saying, 'What's going on with the library? How can I help?' And actually, my very first comment to him was 'Well, actually, the need is greater in Belle Haven. That's where we would like to see some investment.' He said he was not at all interested in that. He wanted to invest in the main library for the city. So I left it alone and did not pick it up from there, because when somebody's offering you some amount of money, you can't look a gift horse too quickly in the mouth."

Mr. Arrillaga in the past worked out a comparable gift to the city of Menlo Park to help rebuild its gym and gymnastics center. The way that was done, City Attorney Bill McClure said, was that the city agreed in a contract to put in a set amount of money and Mr. Arrillaga paid all development costs beyond that initial amount. The process took about three years, according to Chip Taylor, assistant city manager.

Questions about what the library would be named were raised by people commenting publicly on the idea. Marjorie Stone asked if the building would be named after Mr. Arrillaga. "Are we losing Menlo Park?" she asked. The question wasn't immediately addressed by staff.

Lauren John, who spoke during a public comment period, remarked: "If someone gives me $25 million, I say, 'Thank you and you can call it anything you want.'"

Belle Haven branch

While a number of speakers expressed enthusiasm about the gift, some worried the new attention could derail efforts to prioritize improving facilities and services at the Belle Haven library branch.

The branch is on the campus of Belle Haven Elementary School at 415 Ivy Drive. Its collection is limited and mostly for children.

Residents of the neighborhood have been asking for improved library facilities for years, several speakers said. The council and Housing Commission considered but ruled out putting a Belle Haven branch library in the proposed affordable housing project by MidPen Housing on the 1300 block of Willow Road. The idea was opposed by a number of neighborhood residents because they worried about the safety of children who might have to cross the busy road to get there. The potential square footage for the library was also smaller than some residents desired.

With the population east of U.S. 101 in Menlo Park expanding rapidly and projected to expand further, having adequate library facilities that residents can access should be a priority for the city.

A service needs assessment for the Belle Haven library is planned for the current fiscal year, according to Ms. Holmer.

"There's not a whole lot there (at the Belle Haven library) to take advantage of," said Belle Haven resident Terri Epidendio.

Councilman Rich Cline said the $40-plus million plan is the "Cadillac" version of the project, and he'd like to trim costs to better raise funds for a Belle Haven library, a point Councilman Peter Ohtaki also emphasized. Both also agreed that library inequity is the city's problem, rather than the donor's.

"I think it's our challenge, not his, to figure out a way that we can address the inequity of library facilities in this city as expeditiously as we can," Mr. Ohtaki said.

Councilwoman Catherine Carlton noted that while the City Council cannot make changes in the school district to address inequitable educational outcomes, it can prioritize providing library access.

Mayor Kirsten Keith said: "You can see what he's done for this city in the past right here on the campus. We do need a Belle Haven library. I think this is a yes and a yes. It doesn't have to be an either/or. ... If we said, 'No thank you, Mr. Arrillaga,' we're obviously going to be borrowing a lot more."

The council directed staff to develop a work plan for the project, present some ideas on what projects to pull from the citywide work plan to create staff availability for the project, and direct the Finance and Audit Committee to give feedback on ideas to finance the city's $20 million share.

