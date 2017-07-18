Permit approved for new taqueria in Menlo Park

The Menlo Park Planning Commission has unanimously approved a use permit for a new Salvadoran and Mexican taqueria in downtown Menlo Park.

The restaurant, to be located at the former site of Applewood 2-Go pizza at 989 El Camino Real, would be owned by Araceli Ciprez, who has worked in a taqueria before.

Several commissioners and a local resident voiced support for the restaurant at the July 17 commission meeting.

The restaurant is expected to seat 12 to 18 people and have a maximum of five workers, including Ms. Ciprez. They would work in shifts of two or three people, depending on demand, according to a staff report.

Hours of operation would likely be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ms. Ciprez plans to build a new bathroom, food prep area and seating area.

"I am quite excited about this taqueria," Belle Haven resident Pam Jones told the commission. "I'm looking forward to having more diversity of food in downtown Menlo Park."

She suggested the city study and pursue installing a parking structure downtown.

Commissioner Henry Riggs said he thought it was a great idea to add "an alternative place to eat in Menlo Park that's not a $20 lunch entree."

Commissioners raised concerns about parking at the site. Commissioner Susan Goodhue said the Barre studio that shares the parking spaces draws a lot of visitors to its classes, and the parking lot there is "horrible" for getting in and out of.

Employees will be encouraged to seek parking in other areas, Ms. Ciprez told the commissioners.

â€¢ Earlier story: New Salvadoran and Mexican taqueria planned for Menlo Park.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.