Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2017, 11:33 pm

Permit approved for new taqueria in Menlo Park

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

The Menlo Park Planning Commission has unanimously approved a use permit for a new Salvadoran and Mexican taqueria in downtown Menlo Park.

The restaurant, to be located at the former site of Applewood 2-Go pizza at 989 El Camino Real, would be owned by Araceli Ciprez, who has worked in a taqueria before.

Several commissioners and a local resident voiced support for the restaurant at the July 17 commission meeting.

The restaurant is expected to seat 12 to 18 people and have a maximum of five workers, including Ms. Ciprez. They would work in shifts of two or three people, depending on demand, according to a staff report.

Hours of operation would likely be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ms. Ciprez plans to build a new bathroom, food prep area and seating area.

"I am quite excited about this taqueria," Belle Haven resident Pam Jones told the commission. "I'm looking forward to having more diversity of food in downtown Menlo Park."

She suggested the city study and pursue installing a parking structure downtown.

Commissioner Henry Riggs said he thought it was a great idea to add "an alternative place to eat in Menlo Park that's not a $20 lunch entree."

Commissioners raised concerns about parking at the site. Commissioner Susan Goodhue said the Barre studio that shares the parking spaces draws a lot of visitors to its classes, and the parking lot there is "horrible" for getting in and out of.

Employees will be encouraged to seek parking in other areas, Ms. Ciprez told the commissioners.

Comments

Posted by steve
a resident of Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:55 pm

Oh yippee, another taco restaurant. Just what is needed.

Posted by MEMBERONE
a resident of Atherton: Lindenwood
on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:24 pm

...what we need is a taqueria that serves great food. Not just another taco joint.

Try to replicate La Taqueria on Mission in SF.

Posted by Mex to Go
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:27 pm

We miss Mex to Go. Bring Mex to Go back. Good old fashioned burrito.

Posted by Srini
a resident of another community
on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:56 am

3 ridiculous comments. Way to support a new business, affordable, and probably very good. Why the negativity about something and somebody you know nothing about? Kind of the way I feel about you 3 right now.

Posted by MP Resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:05 pm

I for one welcome some more restaurant variety in Menlo Park. Salvadoran food is delicious, and I'm excited to have a new option for dinner that isn't $30/plate.

I wish Ms. Ciprez the best of luck on a speedy opening, and look forward to trying her offerings.

Posted by Three Amigos
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:28 pm

Cafe del Sol, Mama Coca's, and now this within a block of one another. Good luck with that.

Posted by MP Resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:10 pm

Cafe Del Sol is boring, the food tastes like it came from a can. Mama Coco's is better, but not particularly compelling. We still don't have one good Mexican restaurant; I really hope the new offering will change that.

Posted by JBCHAM
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
on Jul 20, 2017 at 10:31 pm

"Three Amigos" Rather than being so negative why don't you be positive and give the new place a try. You may like it.

Posted by Three Amigos
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
11 hours ago

I'll definitely try it. Let's see if it can displace Sanchos as my local taqueria of choice. I can eat Mexican (etc) three times a day all week long. I just think the location is unfortunate given its proximity to two other Mexican restaurants. Somebody's gonna come out on the losing end.

