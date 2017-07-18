Parole denied in 1987 murder case in Menlo Park

One of two men convicted of murder in a 1987 residential burglary of a Belle Haven apartment in Menlo Park has been denied parole, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Juan Robert Garcia, 60, is currently an inmate at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California, where he is serving a sentence of 46 years to life.

A jury in July 1989 found him guilty of first-degree murder, felony attempted robbery, felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony residential burglary.

Mr. Garcia attended his first parole hearing on July 14 and was considered "unsuitable for parole," prosecutors said. His next chance for a parole hearing comes in three years.

The 1987 incident began just before midnight on May 4 with Mr. Garcia and Jose Arnaldo Rodriguez rushing into an apartment on Sevier Avenue in Menlo Park.

Inside were two small-time drug dealers and the plan was to steal their drugs, but events took a deadly turn when no drugs were found, prosecutors said.

Using a hunting knife and a tire iron, the two attacked apartment residents Andres Zavala-Barragan and his brother Epifanio Zavala, prosecutors said. Mr. Zavala-Barragan was found dead with 20 stab wounds. Mr. Zavala, who had been beaten and stabbed in the leg and back, survived.

The attackers fled when a phone rang in the apartment.

The two were tried separately, with a jury convicting Mr. Rodriguez of murder with special circumstances. He was sentenced to death, but died on death row with an appeal pending, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Albert A. Serrato represented San Mateo County at Mr. Garcia's parole hearing.

