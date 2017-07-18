News

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 18, 2017, 10:42 pm

Parole denied in 1987 murder case in Menlo Park

One of two men convicted of murder in a 1987 residential burglary of a Belle Haven apartment in Menlo Park has been denied parole, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Juan Robert Garcia, 60, is currently an inmate at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California, where he is serving a sentence of 46 years to life.

A jury in July 1989 found him guilty of first-degree murder, felony attempted robbery, felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony residential burglary.

Mr. Garcia attended his first parole hearing on July 14 and was considered "unsuitable for parole," prosecutors said. His next chance for a parole hearing comes in three years.

The 1987 incident began just before midnight on May 4 with Mr. Garcia and Jose Arnaldo Rodriguez rushing into an apartment on Sevier Avenue in Menlo Park.

Inside were two small-time drug dealers and the plan was to steal their drugs, but events took a deadly turn when no drugs were found, prosecutors said.

Using a hunting knife and a tire iron, the two attacked apartment residents Andres Zavala-Barragan and his brother Epifanio Zavala, prosecutors said. Mr. Zavala-Barragan was found dead with 20 stab wounds. Mr. Zavala, who had been beaten and stabbed in the leg and back, survived.

The attackers fled when a phone rang in the apartment.

The two were tried separately, with a jury convicting Mr. Rodriguez of murder with special circumstances. He was sentenced to death, but died on death row with an appeal pending, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Albert A. Serrato represented San Mateo County at Mr. Garcia's parole hearing.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Dave Boyce

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Jackrabbit
a resident of Portola Valley: Westridge
on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:49 pm

"WHY BOTHER"???

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Confused
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:21 pm

Puzzling as to why the DA's office notified the press about this parole hearing of Garcia ,a defendant no one's heard of, but last year failed to let the public know about the parole hearing of Dr. Ayres, one of the most prolific pedophiles in recent California history.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Chocolate + Tahini Ice Box Pie
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,119 views

Love is a Verb
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 696 views

View all local blogs
 
Readers' Choice 2017

Meet the winners!

The results are in. Check out The Almanac readers' favorite foods, services and fun stuff in the area.

View Winners