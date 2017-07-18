County sues fossil fuel industry for causing climate change

San Mateo County has filed a lawsuit against 37 oil, gas and coal companies that do business in California, claiming they are responsible for global warming and the damage it is causing, including the sea level rise threatening the county.

Likening the litigation to suits against the tobacco industry and the lead paint industry, Supervisor Dave Pine said: "Fossil fuel companies have known for decades that they are producing a product that is causing global warming and is threatening all of us on the planet."

With the ocean on one side and the Bay on the other, and 57.7 miles of coastline, San Mateo County is uniquely vulnerable to sea level rise. Studies have found that no county in California has more land and people at risk. It is projected that the county could see $39.1 billion in property at risk by the year 2100.

The county filed the lawsuit Monday, July 17, in San Mateo County Superior Court, at the same time that similar lawsuits were filed by Marin County and the city of Imperial Beach.

The lawsuits claim the companies "have known for nearly a half century that unrestricted production and use of their fossil fuel products create greenhouse gas pollution that warms the planet and changes our climate."

Instead of acting on that knowledge, the companies "engaged in a coordinated, multi-front effort to conceal and deny their own knowledge of those threats, discredit the growing body of publicly available scientific evidence, and persistently create doubt in the minds of customers, consumers, regulators, the media, journalists, teachers, and the public about the reality and consequences of the impacts of their fossil fuel pollution," the filing states.

The defendants, which include Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Citgo, BP, Shell, Rio Tinto, and ConocoPhillips, are responsible for more than 20 percent of the greenhouse gases â€“ carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide â€“ emitted between 1965 and 2015, the lawsuit claims.

The 106-page lawsuit includes a timeline that shows "what the industry knew, when they knew it, and what they didnâ€™t do to prevent the impacts that are now imposing real costs on people and communities around the country."

The timeline starts in 1965, when President Lyndon Johnsonâ€™s Science Advisory Committee warned that by the year 2000, there could be "measurable and perhaps marked changes in climate (that) will almost certainly cause significant changes in the temperature and other properties of the stratosphere."

Many of the studies cited were done by the industry itself, starting with a 1968 study commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute that said: "Significant temperature changes are almost certain to occur by the year 2000, and these could bring about climatic changes."

Supervisor Pine said that efforts by the fossil fuel industry to spread disinformation about the side effects of using their products "seriously affected our ability as policy makers to rally public support for changes we needed to implement."

"I wonder how many years those efforts set us back?" he said.

Board of Supervisors President Don Horsley said: "The environmental harm these companies knowingly caused to our precious shorelines and the entire world and their deliberate efforts to conceal those frightening truths jeopardizes the publicâ€™s health and places the financial burden of those consequences on the taxpayers."

"The County of San Mateo and our partners in Marin County and Imperial Beach are standing up for our residents and businesses to hold these companies accountable for their emissions and lay blame where it truly belongs. The damage theyâ€™ve caused and continue to cause is unacceptable. But the fact that theyâ€™d prioritize their bottom line over the health and security of the public â€” including children â€” in the face of hard science is unconscionable," he said.

The lawsuit was filed in partnership with the well-known environmental law firm of Sher Edling in San Francisco. Supervisor Pine said Sher Edling is working on a contingency basis, and will not be paid unless the county receives monetary damages. The county is also using its in-house legal staff.

"I suspect the litigation could go on for many, many years," he said.

However, he said, the lawsuit could have lasting impact. "Climate change is the most important issue of our time and it's my hope that this lawsuit will accelerate our transition to a cleaner economy," he said.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.