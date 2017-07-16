Menlo Park police calls: Pedestrian tells police he was a victim of hit-and-run

This information is from the Menlo Park Police Department. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Hit-and-run incident: A pedestrian walking in the road on Sand Hill Road near Leland Avenue told police that he was struck by a vehicle headed west on Sand Hill that then left the scene. Medics took the pedestrian to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. July 10.

Auto burglaries:

â€¢ Thieves entered two vehicles one locked and one unlocked parked in the 2100 block of Santa Cruz Avenue. A purse, credit cards, checkbook and $20 in cash were stolen from the locked vehicle, while from the unlocked vehicle, a wallet, credit cards and $50 in cash. Estimated losses: $90 in both cases. July 11.

Thefts:

â€¢ An unlocked bike was stolen from a construction site on Hacker Way. Estimated loss: $530. July 10.

â€¢ A man left a lunch bag and a laptop computer inside a carrying case next to his vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Willow Road, and both were gone upon his return. The stolen items included $300 in cash, credit cards and medication. Estimated loss: $455. July 8.

â€¢ A woman lost her wallet in the vicinity of Bohannon Drive and later learned that her credit card was used to buy $46 worth of gasoline. Estimated loss: $450. July 11.

â€¢ Someone stole a wallet containing credit cards and $140 in cash from a purse that had been slung over the back of a chair at Cafe Borrone at 1010 El Camino Real. Estimated loss: $180. July 8.

--

