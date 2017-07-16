Candidate filing period opens for November elections

The candidate filing period for the November elections opens Monday, July 17, but only two agencies in the Almanac area are scheduled to hold elections: the Portola Valley School District and the Woodside Fire Protection District.

Many local agencies have changed to even-numbered year elections to comply with a state voter rights law that requires agencies to hold elections in even-numbered years if voter turnout would be substantially higher.

The three seats open on the Portola Valley school board are for three-year terms to comply with the law and change elections to even-numbered years.

The Woodside Fire Protection District intends to continue to schedule elections in odd-numbered years. There are two seats on the fire board up for election, one for a two-year term and the other for a four-year term. Since for years there has been no more than one candidate running for each fire board seat, the district hasn't held elections since the 1990s.

The candidate filing period closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, unless an eligible incumbent does not file. In that event, the filing period is extended until Friday, Aug. 16.

The three seats up for election in the Portola Valley School District are currently occupied by Caitha Ambler, Timothy McAdam and Karen Tate.

The two seats up for election in the Woodside Fire Protection District are currently occupied by Randy Holthaus and Matt Miller.

Those interesting in running should call Michelle Yue, the county's filing officer, at (650) 312-5293, to make an appointment to review the steps, forms and requirements of running for office.

--

