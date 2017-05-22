News

Uploaded: Mon, May 22, 2017, 11:24 am

Tonight: Event for Menlo Park Rotary Club scholarships, awards

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Tonight, the Rotary Club of Menlo Park is expected to award $125,000 in college scholarships to students at Menlo-Atherton High School, Eastside College Preparatory, Menlo School and Sacred Heart Preparatory.

The Rotary Club's award ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center at 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.

The club will award 14 four-year college scholarships and five community college scholarships to high school seniors, and 115 subject area awards to students in grades 9 through 12 at those schools.

Jim Plunkett, who won the Heisman Trophy while at Stanford, played in the NFL and was quarterback on the Oakland Raiders through two Super Bowl wins, will be the keynote speaker.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Menlo-Atherton High School Jazz Band.

Scholarship funds come from the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation, from events such as the Tour De Menlo bike ride.

The public may attend, including parents, family and friends of award winners.

_

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Palo Alto: Bon Vivant to be replaced by bakery
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 3,308 views

What’s Wrong with This?
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,287 views

The first few weeks
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 856 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Readers' Choice

One more week to vote!

Don't forget to cast your Readers' Choice ballot online. Voting ends May 29th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 19th issue of The Almanac.

VOTE HERE