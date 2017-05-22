Tonight: Event for Menlo Park Rotary Club scholarships, awards

Tonight, the Rotary Club of Menlo Park is expected to award $125,000 in college scholarships to students at Menlo-Atherton High School, Eastside College Preparatory, Menlo School and Sacred Heart Preparatory.

The Rotary Club's award ceremony starts at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center at 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.

The club will award 14 four-year college scholarships and five community college scholarships to high school seniors, and 115 subject area awards to students in grades 9 through 12 at those schools.

Jim Plunkett, who won the Heisman Trophy while at Stanford, played in the NFL and was quarterback on the Oakland Raiders through two Super Bowl wins, will be the keynote speaker.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Menlo-Atherton High School Jazz Band.

Scholarship funds come from the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation, from events such as the Tour De Menlo bike ride.

The public may attend, including parents, family and friends of award winners.

