Feds approve $647M grant to electrify Caltrain

After a federal withholding of funding, rail service to receive grant for major project

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

Caltrain's electrification can move forward with the announcement Monday that the Federal Transit Administration has committed to providing $647 million in federal funds over the next five years for the project.

Caltrain had requested the grant from the federal government but was notified in February that the funds were being withheld, just days before construction was set to begin.

Caltrain was able to secure a three-month extension with its contractors to break ground on the project while waiting to hear back from the FTA.

After significant lobbying by California representatives, the FTA has announced the funding will be released. This year's federal budget will set aside $100 million for the electrification work, according to the FTA.

"This multi-year agreement is a commitment to provide $647 million over the next five years, roughly one-third of the total project cost," U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement. "I'll do all I can in the coming years to ensure Congress continues to provide full funding to keep this project moving forward."

The project, which has been in the works for more than 15 years, is expected to create 9,600 jobs, according to Caltrain officials.

"This shovel-ready project will help expand service on an already congested corridor, improve air quality and put thousands of people to work," Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement. "(Transportation) Secretary (Elaine) Chao did the right thing on Caltrain. This is not only good for California, itâ€™s good for America."

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Menlo Park said: "This critical upgrade is one of the key transportation job creators in the country. It will enhance the spine of the Silicon Valley transportation system."

She noted that passenger service began on the Peninsula rail corridor during Abraham Lincoln's presidency more than 150 years ago. "Today, I am proud that our generation is able to build something worthy of the future of our region," she said. "This is an 'Alleluia' moment."

Posted by Gertrude
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
3 hours ago

Good news! I live near the train station and tracks and am sick of inhaling diesel exhaust fumes and cleaning the black diesel soot off of my windows. I'm also tired of listing to the loud rumbling of the diesel engine when the train is delayed, sometimes sitting in the train station for an hour. I just hope the project won't require the removal of too many trees along the tracks.

Posted by Train fan
a resident of Hillview Middle School
1 hour ago

You know that this means that Caltrain potential capacity drops almost in half.

I'm on board with electrification, but Caltrain is giving hsr almost half the ROW capacity to get funding.

This deal doesn't add capacity...it SUBTRACTS it.

