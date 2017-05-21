News

Uploaded: Sun, May 21, 2017, 11:11 am

Almanac wins six awards in statewide news contest

The Almanac staff won six statewide awards in the California Newspaper Publishers Association contest, it was announced Saturday.

Staff writer Barbara Wood won two first-place awards for coverage of local government and coverage of education.

Staff photographer Michelle Le won a first-place award for an online photo story/essay and two second-place awards for news photo and feature photo.

The Almanac design staff won a first-place award for inside page layout and design.

Ms. Wood's cover story about a local resident fighting the county in small claims court over aircraft noise won in the local government coverage category.

Her cover story on narrowing the education equity gap in local schools won the first-place award for education coverage.

Ms. Le photo essay with Kate Bradshaw's cover story, "Praise amid tragedy," won the first-place award for online photo story/essay. The story was about a memorial service for Bishop Teman L. Bostic Sr., pastor of Mt. Olive Apostolic Original Holy Church of God in Menlo Park. He was stabbed to death on Feb. 12, 2016, and his son was charged with murder.

Ms. Le's two second-place awards were for a news photo of a former homeless veteran finding a home and a feature photo related to fighting Parkinson's disease.

In addition, Almanac staff finished in the top four positions in four categories: online general excellence for its website, AlmanacNews.com; editorial comment (Renee Batti, for an editorial on the county supervisors' rushed appointment of a sheriff); artistic photo (Michelle Le, for her photo with a story about a gay pastor preaching the gospel of acceptance); and profile feature story (Kate Bradshaw, for her cover story on "Serving those who served," about formerly homeless veterans sharing their stories).

