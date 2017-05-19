News

Uploaded: Fri, May 19, 2017, 2:31 pm

Risk of heat-related illnesses rise as temps expected to jump

Outdoor workers encouraged to stay hydrated, take breaks

The possibility of heat-related illnesses prompted the National Weather Service to issue a weather advisory for Saturday and Sunday in parts of the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas.

Residents and visitors of inland areas where temperatures could rise into the mid-90s are encouraged to take precautions to stay cool, meteorologist Anna Schneider said.

Weather officials identified Concord, Livermore and areas near Fremont and Vacaville as places that pose the most danger on Saturday for people who are sensitive to heat.

The temperature on Saturday could reach 93 degrees in Livermore, 92 degrees in Concord and Fairfield, and 86 degrees in Santa Rosa and San Jose.

Outdoor workers are encouraged to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Residents are encouraged to check on their neighbors who are sick, elderly or have no air conditioning.

Drivers are urged to avoid leaving children and pets inside vehicles. Residents and visitors are cautioned to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities and find shade when necessary.

A sea breeze should keep coastal locations cool this weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, weather officials said.

Warmer weather away from the coast could continue into Monday.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Palo Alto: Bon Vivant to be replaced by bakery
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 2,317 views

The first few weeks
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 494 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here