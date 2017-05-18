Officials break ground for tech high school in Menlo Park

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place Wednesday for a new tech-oriented public high school that will be built at 150 Jefferson Drive in the light industrial area east of U.S. 101 in Menlo Park.

TIDE Academy is expected to open in the fall of 2019 and will occupy a three-story building to be erected at the two-acre site.

The acronym TIDE stands for technology, innovation, design and engineering, indicating the school's focus as well as its location near the Bay.

The governing board of the Sequoia Union High School District settled on that focus after polling parents, teachers and staff in the district. Officials arrived at the name TIDE with the help of a branding consultant.

The school will be open to all students in the district and will eventually enroll about 400, to be chosen by lottery.

The opening, initially set for August 2018, was put back a year in light of several factors, Chief Facilities Officer Matthew Zito told the board in March. Among them: an overheated construction market, understaffed trade crews, and general contractors that, after a regional dry spell, have signed on for more work than they can handle.

