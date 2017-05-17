News

Uploaded: Wed, May 17, 2017, 7:11 am

Volunteers sought for school district committees

Menlo Park City School District needs members for two board commitees

Applications are due by Friday, May 26, for openings on two Menlo Park City School District committees: finance and audit, and technology.

The committees help district staff communicate the district's finances and uses of technology to the public.

MPCSD.org, the district's website, has more information about the committees.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, and background information related to the desired position to: MPCSD Superintendent's office, Attn: Lanita Villasenor, 181 Encinal Ave., Atherton, CA 94027; or send an email to: lvillasenor@mpcsd.org.

Barbara Wood

