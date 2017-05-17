Thursday: Airport noise study focus of county meeting

More than a year after San Mateo County approved a study of ways to reduce the noise from aircraft using the county-owned and operated San Carlos Airport, local residents will get a look at what the county has come up with at a community meeting on Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the county's FATCO Building at 555 Marshall St. at Middlefield Road in Redwood City.

The meeting will include details of a proposed curfew ordinance that would limit the hours certain types of noisy aircraft can use the airport. Other ideas generated by neighborhood representatives and airport users in recent focus groups will also be presented.

The county started receiving scores of noise complaints after the start-up airline Surf Air began using the airport for scheduled flights in 2013.

County supervisors said attempts to work with Surf Air, which offers unlimited monthly flights for a set fee, were unsuccessful before the county approved the airport noise study in March 2015. The county held several public hearings, and hired consultants to look at regulations at similar airports, study historical flight data and poll residents who live under the flight path.

In March, county officials proposed a curfew on noisy planes. Details of that proposal will be presented on Thursday.

Information presented at the meeting will also be made available on the airports page of the county's website.

Comments may be sent to SQLFlightRestrictions@smcgov.org.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in the County Parking Garage, 1017 Middlefield Road, between Veterans Boulevard and County Center.

For more information, contact the airport at (650) 573-3700.