News

Uploaded: Wed, May 17, 2017, 8:07 am

Thursday: Airport noise study focus of county meeting

Ordinance setting curfew on noisy planes at San Carlos Airport will be presented

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

More than a year after San Mateo County approved a study of ways to reduce the noise from aircraft using the county-owned and operated San Carlos Airport, local residents will get a look at what the county has come up with at a community meeting on Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the county's FATCO Building at 555 Marshall St. at Middlefield Road in Redwood City.

The meeting will include details of a proposed curfew ordinance that would limit the hours certain types of noisy aircraft can use the airport. Other ideas generated by neighborhood representatives and airport users in recent focus groups will also be presented.

The county started receiving scores of noise complaints after the start-up airline Surf Air began using the airport for scheduled flights in 2013.

County supervisors said attempts to work with Surf Air, which offers unlimited monthly flights for a set fee, were unsuccessful before the county approved the airport noise study in March 2015. The county held several public hearings, and hired consultants to look at regulations at similar airports, study historical flight data and poll residents who live under the flight path.

In March, county officials proposed a curfew on noisy planes. Details of that proposal will be presented on Thursday.

Information presented at the meeting will also be made available on the airports page of the county's website.

Comments may be sent to SQLFlightRestrictions@smcgov.org.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. in the County Parking Garage, 1017 Middlefield Road, between Veterans Boulevard and County Center.

For more information, contact the airport at (650) 573-3700.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Mother’s Day
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,133 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here