News

Uploaded: Wed, May 17, 2017, 9:43 am

Menlo Park: Project launched to rebuild Willow/101 interchange

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

• Today: Menlo Park meeting on Willow Road traffic woes.

--

Work has officially begun on a project to rebuild the Willow Road and U.S. 101 interchange, following a groundbreaking event held Tuesday, May 16.

The Caltrans project, expected to take two years to complete, was funded with a Measure A allocation of $56.4 million and a $10.4 million loan from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.

The new interchange will have eight lanes of traffic, widened off-ramps, dedicated bike lanes and sidewalks.

"It really does integrate everything," said Robert Haus, Caltrans spokesperson.

According to Menlo Park Mayor Kirsten Keith, the project is intended to move more cars more efficiently through the interchange. Having a separate bike path to cross U.S. 101, she said, will hopefully encourage more people to ride their bikes in Menlo Park.

According to Menlo Park Assistant Public Works Director Nikki Nagaya, Willow Road will stay open during construction, and will operate at its usual capacity, though the site will be an active construction area. During the two years of construction, she said, there is expected to be one weekend when the interchange will be fully closed, and 20 to 25 overnight road closures, at hours when the road is least used – usually between 1 a.m. and when the morning commute begins, she said.

Mayor Keith said that $66 million is a "huge amount" to raise to fund the project, which points to importance of the project for the whole county.

__

Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
3 hours ago

And still only one lane6 of traffic each direction of Willow Rd from 101 to Middlefield. Not much of an improvement.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Gertrude
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago

Bikes and freeway interchanges do not mix! The only way for a bike to make it safely over the freeway overpass is to have a separate bike/pedestrian bridge or freeway underpass. That is what is needed!

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Shelly Kay
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
1 hour ago

Mark my words!!. Just wait till you see what 2 new stop lights will do for Willow traffic. Guaranteed parking lot between Middlefield & Bayfront Expressway during commute hours.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Mother’s Day
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,133 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Readers' Choice

Readers' Choice ballot is here

It’s time to decide what local business is worthy of the title “Almanac Readers' Choice” — and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 29th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 19th issue of The Almanac.

VOTE HERE