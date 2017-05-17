Affordable housing: County plans to spend $44 million over two years

San Mateo County will receive about $160 million in revenues from the Measure A half-cent sales tax between July 2017 and June 2019, and $43.75 million of it will be allocated to increase the supply of affordable housing for seniors, formerly homeless veterans and working families that can't afford to pay the market rate.

By a unanimous vote on Tuesday, May 16, the Board of Supervisors approved $35.75 million to develop new and preserve existing affordable housing; $5 million for the Housing Endowment and Regional Trust (HEART); $1.4 million for tenant assistance; and $1.6 million for ongoing programs and staffing.

Voters authorized the Measure A sales tax in 2012. In November 2016, voters approved Measure K, which extends the Measure A tax for 20 years, even though Measure A doesn't expire until 2022. In the Measure K campaign, advocates said that increasing spending on affordable housing was a primary reason to pass the tax.

Since 2012, the county has spent, as part of its affordable housing initiatives, a total of $56.5 million on new housing and on preserving rental housing, county officials say. Of that, about $20.4 million came from Measure A funds.

Over the past four years, the county "has contributed" to 16 housing projects, including 908 new housing units for homeless veterans, the frail elderly and people with serious mental illnesses, officials say. Of those, 268 housing units are complete, 73 are under construction and 567 are in development.

The county also contributed $13.1 million to preserve 86 rental units in four apartment buildings owned by nonprofits, about $152,000 per unit, officials say. The county is also a partner with the nonprofit HIP Housing, which connects people in need of housing to people with housing to share.

Other areas in the county budget expected to receive Measure A funds include health and mental health services, early learning and literacy programs, county parks, support services for seniors and veterans and a new regional operations center in Redwood City for 911 dispatchers.

Click here for more on what the county plans to do with the Measure A revenues.

(Note: Since the passage of Measure K in November 2016, the county refers to the half-cent sales tax revenues, including those from Measure A, as Measure K funds.)

