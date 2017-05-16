News

Uploaded: Tue, May 16, 2017, 11:23 am

Wednesday: Menlo Park meeting on Willow Road traffic woes

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A community meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Laurel School Upper Campus (275 Elliott Drive) for residents to get an update from Menlo Park city staff about construction on the Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange project and talk about how to reduce cut-through traffic.

There will also be a discussion about a Willows neighborhood traffic study completed in 2011.

For more information on the Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange project, read the Almanac's previous coverage:

● September 2016:

Willow Road gridlock gets another look

● January 2016:

Good news (kind of) for Willow Road drivers

__

Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

The Chickery coming to Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 11 comments | 3,609 views

LPCH vs Sequoia
By Cheryl Bac | 4 comments | 1,490 views

Mother’s Day
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,004 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Readers' Choice

Readers' Choice ballot is here

It’s time to decide what local business is worthy of the title “Almanac Readers' Choice” — and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 29th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 19th issue of The Almanac.

VOTE HERE