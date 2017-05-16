Wednesday: Menlo Park meeting on Willow Road traffic woes

A community meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Laurel School Upper Campus (275 Elliott Drive) for residents to get an update from Menlo Park city staff about construction on the Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange project and talk about how to reduce cut-through traffic.

There will also be a discussion about a Willows neighborhood traffic study completed in 2011.

For more information on the Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange project, read the Almanac's previous coverage:

● September 2016:

Willow Road gridlock gets another look

● January 2016:

Good news (kind of) for Willow Road drivers

__

• Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.