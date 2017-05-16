News

Wednesday in Atherton: Measure A backers' event will provide info on civic center

Event is in Holbrook-Palmer Park event garden 5-6:30 p.m.

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Members of the "Yes on Measure A" committee, who favor the ballot measure that would allow the town to spend more public money on a new civic center, have scheduled an event to share information about the civic center plans on Wednesday, May 17.

The meeting will be in the Holbrook-Palmer Park event garden (behind the Jennings Pavilion) at 150 Watkins Ave. in Atherton, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email MeasureA@outlook.com.

The town had originally announced a town meeting on the impacts of the construction of a new civic center for May 17, but has postponed that meeting until June.

