Wednesday in Atherton: Measure A backers' event will provide info on civic center

Members of the "Yes on Measure A" committee, who favor the ballot measure that would allow the town to spend more public money on a new civic center, have scheduled an event to share information about the civic center plans on Wednesday, May 17.

The meeting will be in the Holbrook-Palmer Park event garden (behind the Jennings Pavilion) at 150 Watkins Ave. in Atherton, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email MeasureA@outlook.com.

The town had originally announced a town meeting on the impacts of the construction of a new civic center for May 17, but has postponed that meeting until June.