Wednesday: Atherton reconsiders business license tax

Something Atherton's City Council has considered several times in the past -- making changes to the town's business license tax -- will be on the agenda again when the council meets Wednesday, May 17.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the town's council chambers, 94 Ashfield Road.

The council has been working on changes to the business license tax as part of an ongoing discussion of ways to increase town revenues.

Any changes in the tax would have to go before the voters in an election during which council members are scheduled to be elected, which won't be until November 2018. To pass, the tax would have to be favored by at least a simple majority (just one vote over 50 percent) of voters.

The current business license tax, applying to anyone who does business in Atherton, from pool cleaning companies to real estate companies, ranges from $25 to $250 a year. It raises about $228,000 a year.

Also on the agenda are two recommendations from the town's Transportation Committee. The committee recommends the town join East Palo Alto in its lawsuit against Menlo Park, claiming the environmental report, prepared when Menlo Park approved major general plan and zoning changes for its M-2 industrial area, doesn't properly address the effects on neighboring jurisdictions.

The committee also recommended Atherton consider hosting a regional meeting to discuss transportation issues in neighboring jurisdictions that have overlapping effects.

Also on the agenda is the swearing in of Police Chief Steven McCulley, and hiring a consultant to help the town draw up agreements with the Las Lomitas School District about installing a $13.6 million runoff diversion system at the Las Lomitas School.

The consultant would also help the town draw up agreements with jurisdictions contributing runoff to the facility about paying for any future repairs to the facility, which is to be designed to prevent future flooding and keep pollutants out of the Bay.