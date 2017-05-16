Today: Groundbreaking on Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange project

• Wednesday meeting on Willow Road traffic woes.

A groundbreaking for the Willow Road/U.S. 101 interchange project will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Willow Road and Pierce Road in eastern Menlo Park.

The event will be hosted by the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, Caltrans, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, and the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County.

The project, expected to take two years to complete, will reconfigure the interchange from a full cloverleaf to a "partial cloverleaf" design. It will accommodate eight lanes of traffic, widen off-ramps, and add sidewalks and dedicated bike lanes, according to transportation authority spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew.

The project was funded by $56.4 million in Measure A money and a $10.4 million loan from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, according to Ms. Bartholomew.

