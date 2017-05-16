Thursday: Blood drive in Menlo Park

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and the city of Menlo Park are sponsoring a blood drive at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center at 700 Alma St. in the Menlo Park Civic Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Donors get Giants T-shirts.

Go to bloodheroes.com to schedule an appointment. On the website, select "find a location" and enter the sponsor code: menlopark. Or contact Rocky at (650) 688-1442 or rpeter@menlofire.org.

