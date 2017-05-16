Menlo Park police calls: Safeway employee punched while attempting to stop robbery

This information is from the Menlo Park Police Department. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

MENLO PARK

Robbery: An employee of the Safeway supermarket at 525 El Camino Real was punched in the head outside the store after confronting two men who'd taken five cases of beer they hadn't paid for. The employee was uninjured, police said. The men fled in a white Toyota Prius with two cases of beer. Estimated loss: $30. May 13.

Thefts:

â€¢ A thief walked off with a cellphone left unattended and recharging at a gym on Madera Avenue. Estimated loss: $750. May 9.

â€¢ Someone stole an unlocked unattended bicycle parked on Terminal Avenue. Estimated loss: $300. May 12.

â€¢ A thief entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the vicinity of Oak Grove and Laurel Street and stole cards, including a $25 gift card. Estimated loss: $26. May 5.

Fraud: Using account login information of a resident of Elder Avenue, someone attempted to transfer money from the resident's retirement account to a bank account. The bank alerted the resident of the pending transaction and stopped it. No loss. May 9.

