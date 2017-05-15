Tuesday: Woodside Elementary board to reconsider board vacancy

On Tuesday, May 16, the governing board of the Woodside Elementary School District will reconsider actions it took at a special May 1 meeting -- actions that the Almanac challenged as violations of the state's open meeting law known as the Brown Act.

The meeting will be in the school's Wildcats Room, 3195 Woodside Road, near the Sellman Pavilion, starting at 3:30 p.m.

In a new wrinkle in the matter, the minutes that say they were submitted by school board secretary Silvia Edwards about the May 1 meeting do not match the actions the board took at the meeting, which the Almanac recorded.

While the minutes from the meeting say they were submitted by Ms. Edwards, Superintendent Beth Polito says they were prepared by Cathy Stienstra, the superintendent's administrative assistant.

The Almanac pointed out the error to Ms. Edwards, district Superintendent Polito and school board President Claire Pollioni last week. The newspaper received this response on May 15 from Superintendent Polito: "We are going to speak to the discrepancy between the minutes and actual board discussion when the board approves the minutes at our next meeting."

The Almanac has offered to provide a copy of the recording of the meeting to the school district.

On May 1, after a brief discussion about the cost and timing of holding an election rather than appointing a new member to fill a vacancy, the school board voted unanimously on a motion to "do an appointment process." The board took no action to change the previously announced deadline for applications, which was four days later, on Friday, May 5.

The matter of whether to make an appointment or hold an election was not on the agenda for the meeting, which contravenes a Brown Act requirement that all actions voted on must be on the meeting agenda. (See the Almanac's earlier story).

The agenda instead included three items as "discussion, action items": setting a deadline for submitting board member applications, appointing a subcommittee to review the applications, and setting a date for interviewing candidates. None of those items was voted on.

However, the minutes for the meeting that were included with the May 16 meeting materials say this: "On a motion by Marc Tarpenning, seconded by Silvia Edwards, the Trustees approved setting a deadline for submission of applications for provisional appointment to the Board of Trustees, the appointment of a subcommittee to review applications, and setting a date for interviews of candidates for provisional appointment to the Board of Trustees by a 4-0 vote."

One of the district's five board members, Wendy Warren Roth, submitted her resignation April 6, a day after the school district announced it would be appointing a new board member. The district already had a website page up to accept board applications with a deadline and schedule for interviews and appointments.

Ms. Warren Roth and the district have refused to say why she resigned 18 months before her term ended.

In a May 2 letter, Bill Johnson, president of the Almanac's parent company Embarcadero Media, asked Superintendent Polito and board President Pollioni to correct the apparent Brown Act violation by rescinding the action taken at the May 1 meeting, and holding a properly noticed board meeting to reconsider that item and the three not voted on.

The letter suggests the school district may have further violated the Brown Act by soliciting applications for the open board position before the board discussed the matter in public.

"Your solicitation of candidates for appointment to the Board well prior to your May 1 meeting indicates that either the Board had earlier violated the Brown Act by making its decision outside of a public meeting or that (the superintendent or school board president) had pre-judged the outcome of its May 1 meeting."

The school district's attorney, San Mateo County Chief Deputy County Counsel John Nibbelin, in a written response denied the May 1 meeting action violated the Brown Act, although his letter did not address the allegation that a matter not on the agenda was discussed and voted on.

Mr. Nibbelin's letter, written on behalf of County Counsel John Beiers, said the district's advertising of the opening before discussing how it would be filled in public was "District staff's reasoned consideration of the circumstances and conclusion that the Board of Trustees would most likely support a provisional appointment to fill the Board vacancy."

Appointing a board member to fill an uncompleted term allows the school board rather than the voters to choose who will serve in an elected office, and gives appointed board members the advantage of running as an incumbent in their first election.

This will be the second time in two years that a board member has resigned before ending a term, allowing a board appointment. Current board member Silvia Edwards was appointed in May 2015, and was elected in a three-person race for two seats, in which she ran as an incumbent, six months later.

Under the California Education Code, when school board members resign before their term is up, the board must either set an election or appoint an interim board member within 60 days.

If the board decides to appoint a board member, voters can ask for an election instead by filing a petition signed by 1.5 percent of the district's registered voters within 30 days of the appointment.

The district had 2,365 registered voters as of April 4, so valid signatures of just 35 voters would be required to hold a special election.

Brown Act

The Brown Act, adopted in 1953, is intended to assure the business of the public is conducted in public.

The introduction to the law says: "In enacting this chapter, the Legislature finds and declares that the public commissions, boards and councils and the other public agencies in this State exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business. It is the intent of the law that their actions be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly. ... The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created."