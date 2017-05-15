News

Uploaded: Mon, May 15, 2017, 11:46 am

Motorcyclist rear-ended on I-280; driver arrested on DUI charges

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

A woman was arrested on drunken driving charges in connection with a collision with a motorcycle at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, May 14, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 280 near the Woodside interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two vehicles were believed to have been traveling at freeway speeds when the vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.

The CHP has not yet released details on the driver and the victim. Medics took the motorcyclist to the hospital with major injuries, Mr. Montiel said. "When we left him, he was alive," he said. "Hopefully, he survives his injuries."

The northbound lanes were closed for about 90 minutes because the accident was blocking all lanes, the CHP said. The lanes were reopened at about 2 a.m., the CHP said.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Bay City News Service contributed to this story

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

The Chickery coming to Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 3,151 views

LPCH vs Sequoia
By Cheryl Bac | 4 comments | 1,287 views

Mother’s Day
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 811 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here