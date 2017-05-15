Motorcyclist rear-ended on I-280; driver arrested on DUI charges

A woman was arrested on drunken driving charges in connection with a collision with a motorcycle at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, May 14, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 280 near the Woodside interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two vehicles were believed to have been traveling at freeway speeds when the vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.

The CHP has not yet released details on the driver and the victim. Medics took the motorcyclist to the hospital with major injuries, Mr. Montiel said. "When we left him, he was alive," he said. "Hopefully, he survives his injuries."

The northbound lanes were closed for about 90 minutes because the accident was blocking all lanes, the CHP said. The lanes were reopened at about 2 a.m., the CHP said.

Bay City News Service contributed to this story