Menlo Park: Pedestrian hit by car at Marsh Road/U.S. 101

A man from East Palo Alto was struck by a car while crossing Marsh Road westbound at the northbound U.S. 101 intersection around 5 a.m. on Monday morning, May 15.

According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Art Montiel, the pedestrian, Domingo Gonzalez Gomez, 48, suffered major injuries â€“ a broken pelvis and at least one broken leg â€“ and was transported to the Stanford Medical Center for care.

The car that struck Mr. Gomez was a black Honda Accord and was being driven by Sean Mahanay, 38, of Newark. Neither the driver nor the pedestrian appeared to be under the influence, Officer Montiel said.

Emergency responders closed the freeway entrance for about 20 minutes, but access was restored by 7 a.m., he said.

Officers are investigating whether Mr. Gomez was in the crosswalk when the accident happened.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.