Business, community leader Duncan Matteson dies at 82

Duncan Matteson, a longtime Menlo Park resident and a leader in business, philanthropy and community service, died peacefully at home in Palo Alto May 12 after a prolonged struggle with heart disease. He was 82.

He and his wife of 62 years, Shirley, were recognized widely for their contributions to the community and were 2006 winners of the Avenidas Lifetime of Achievement Award.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1934, he was the youngest of three children. Growing up, he pursued sports and was a member of the Missouri state champion Little League team in 1948. In high school, he was named a Kansas City All Star in football, basketball and track.

At the University of Missouri, Mr. Matteson majored in business administration, played on the basketball and golf teams, became president of the university's chapter of Sigma Chi fraternity, and married Shirley, his sweetheart since he was 15 and she was 14.

Mr. Matteson graduated from the University of Missouri in 1956 and joined the Air Force, where he was a navigator in the Strategic Air Command. The family was stationed in Houston, Texas (where daughter Melissa was born) and later in Riverside, California (where son Matt was born).

After his service in the Air Force, the family moved to Palo Alto, where Mr. Matteson began working in the securities business. Later he moved into commercial real estate, working as a partner at California Lands Investment Co., and then co-founding the Stanford Financial Co. with longtime friends Dennis LeVett and Bill Reller.

In 1978, he founded Matteson Investment Corp., which focused on multi-family housing in California. In 1992, he was named chairman of the National Multi-Housing Council.

In 1987, he co-founded Mid-Peninsula Bank in Palo Alto, which later became Greater Bay Bancorp. It was merged with Wells Fargo Bank in 2007.

At the Matteson Companies, Duncan and Shirley worked together. The real estate firm develops, acquires and manages extensive real estate holdings throughout California. Duncan served as chairman and Shirley as executive vice chair.

Now, their son Matt Matteson is chief operating officer and co-president, and their daughter, Melissa, has done design work for the firm.

Duncan Matteson leaves a long resume of philanthropic, religious and community-based giving. He co-founded the Housing Industry Foundation, which gives emergency grants to individuals and families threatened with homelessness or uninhabitable conditions.

He helped raise $45 million in private contributions in 1999 for a new Palo Alto Medical Foundation facility.

He chaired the March of Dimes corporate-sponsorship drive and co-chaired fundraisers for the American Cancer Society, for which he raised about $1.5 million over five years.

He helped launch the "Golden Gate Invitational" fundraiser, an annual golf tournament, for the cancer society. He also made it a goal to play at as many renowned golf courses in the U.S. and Europe as possible.

He was also active in the Republican Party on a local, state and national level.

In addition to supporting his own school, the University of Missouri Business School, he and Shirley "adopted" Stanford University entities such as the Hoover Institution, Friends of Cardiovascular Medicine, the Stanford Health Library, Stanford Hospital and Stanford Athletics. Duncan and Shirley also co-chaired the Stanford University Medical Center Cardiology Fund Development Program.

He was an elder at Menlo Church (formerly Menlo Park Presbyterian Church), where he served as a trustee at the Church of the Pioneers Foundation, which owns and manages the church's real estate, including some residences for church staff.

In 2005, he was named "Significant Sig," an award from the fraternity he was in, Sigma Chi, during his years at University of Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sister, Nancy Lewis Hoke; his daughter, Melissa Matteson Badger, and her husband, Dr. James T. Badger of Atherton; his son, Matt, and his wife, Betsy Hirsch Matteson of San Francisco; and five grandchildren: Brady, Brook and Brig Badger, and Courtney and Sydney Matteson.

He enjoyed organizing family adventures and trips, his family says.

A celebration of Mr. Matteson's life will be held at Menlo Church at 950 Santa Cruz Ave. in Menlo Park at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. A reception at the Menlo Circus Club in Atherton will follow the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Mr. Matteson's memory to the hospice organization Pathways, 585 North Mary Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94085; the Cardiovascular Program at Palo Alto Medical Foundation, Department of Philanthropy, 795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301; or to the Church of the Pioneers Foundation, c/o Menlo Church, 1177 University Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025.

