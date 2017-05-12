One-day count shows decline in number of homeless people

A one-day count by 350 volunteers showed the number of homeless people observed in San Mateo County this year was 1,253, a drop of 16 percent from a count in 2015, the county's Human Services Agency reported on May 11.

However, the count, conducted on Jan. 26, also showed the number of homeless people living in vehicles and recreational vehicles rose -- by 25 percent in vehicles and 44 percent in RVs.

This year's count found 637 homeless people living on streets, in vehicles, or in homeless encampments, compared with 775 in 2015. There were 616 living in emergency shelters and transitional housing, compared with 708 in 2015.

Effie Verducci, communications manager for the Human Services Agency, said some of the reduction in the number of those in shelters is due to a change that for the first time excludes those in a residential veteran mental health treatment program from the count.

The number of people observed to have spent the night on streets was 127, down 62 percent from 2015. The largest growth was seen in those living in cars (40 people) and RVs (67 people).

Don Horsley, president of the Board of Supervisors and the District 3 representative, said the county will "ensure our efforts reach those that have been forced into these situations and help get them into more suitable housing."

Ms. Verducci said the county's vision is that by 2020 "homelessness in San Mateo County will be a rare, brief and one-time occurrence."

The one-day count is required every two years by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department and is conducted across the nation.

The full report will be available in June 2017 and will include further details. The county's plan to end homelessness as well as the executive summary of the 2017 One Day Count results is posted on the HSA website.

