Menlo Park: Woman charged with stabbing husband faces competency review

A 61-year-old Menlo Park woman arrested on charges of attempting to murder her husband on May 8 will be evaluated for competency to stand trial, according to prosecutors.

Menlo Park police on Monday,May 8, arrested Nelida Landa Caballero on suspicion of attempted murder after responding to a call that she had stabbed her husband multiple times with a large kitchen knife. The victim is recovering from his injuries.

During an initial felony arraignment, Ms. Caballero's defense attorney expressed doubt that she was competent to stand trial, and criminal proceedings were continued. Two doctors will be assigned to evaluate her competency to stand trial, according to prosecutors.

According to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Ms. Caballero's husband was stabbed once under his left arm and had lacerations or slashes on the top of his head, his right and left arms and his right leg, as recorded in a police report.

According to prosecutors, both were awake around 5:30 a.m. the day of the attack, and the victim was lying on the bed. They said Ms. Caballero sat next to her husband, and he reportedly thought he saw a knife before he felt a sharp pain under his left arm. They struggled, and he was able to pin her to the ground, Mr. Wagstaffe said.

The couple's daughter-in-law, who lives in the home, heard screaming and called the police, Mr. Wagstaffe said.

Ms. Caballero was held until emergency responders from the fire district arrived. She was reportedly angry about an affair her husband allegedly was involved in. "The investigation showed that that was her motive," Mr. Wagstaffe said.

The couple has been married for 40 years, according to prosecutors.

Ms. Caballero is in custody on $10 million bail. The victim was hospitalized and released two days later, according to prosecutors.

