Menlo Park: Cyclists wheel in on Bike to Work Day

Bay Area's "Bike to Work Day" on May 11 was marked with "energizer" stations across San Mateo and Santa Clara counties set up to provide snacks, totes and coffee to cyclists. There was also a bike ride by local elected and appointed officials between Menlo Park and Redwood City.

On that ride, Menlo Park was represented by Complete Street Commission members Lydia Lee and Betsy Nash. The commission, which held its inaugural meeting May 10, is part of a one-year pilot program to test the merger of Menlo Park's transportation and bicycle commissions.

"Per dollar, the impact of supporting bikes and pedestrians far exceeds any other investment for congestion reduction," said county Supervisor Dave Pine, who joined the bike ride.

Biking infrastructure, he said, is definitely cheaper than, say, adding a mile of a BART line, and can make a big difference in getting people out of their cars.

For people who rode their bikes to work, the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition is hosted a "Bike Away from Work Bash" with food, music and beer from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Adobe Building across from the Mountain View Caltrain station.

Cyclisimo Cafe at 871 Middlefield Road in Redwood City also hosted an event with music, food and giveaways from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

