Medical marijuana: High tea parties in Menlo Park, Woodside

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

A pot of tea can actually be a tea of pot if you get an invitation to share a cup at certain high tea parties in the area.

Kikoko, a Bay Area company that makes four kinds of organic herbal tea infused with low-dose medical marijuana, launched its products in April at a high tea party for a group of 60 or so people (mostly women) in Menlo Park, and has another event coming up in Woodside on May 11.

Medical marijuana is legal in California and sales for recreational use will be legal starting in 2018. New businesses are cropping up around the state in anticipation of the law changing.

The high tea events are not your typical GNO (Girls Night Out) parties although most of the guests did arrive at Gloria Webster's house driving late model SUVs and wearing dresses and hats.

A few men (including an attorney, journalist and breast cancer widower) were there.

The dining room was filled with platters of bite-sized sandwiches, sushi and sweets, but the real action was in the backyard tent where tables and chairs were set up around a tea buffet and display.

People lined up, curious to try the tea, talking to an employee about their past experiences with pot, and then making a selection. Some had never tried cannabis; others hadn't partaken for 25 years. With so many guests taking sips, talking and laughing about the novelty of attending a high tea party on a Saturday night, the noise level increased over time.

Co-founder Amanda Jones of Emerald Hills described Jen Chapin of Sausalito and herself as "sort of the least likely people" to get involved in the business.

Ms. Jones studied neurophysiology in her native New Zealand, worked for Vogue magazine and was a travel writer. After graduating from Berkeley, Ms. Chapin worked in tech, games and food industries and is a life coach.

Friends for decades, they are both in their 50s and co-founded Cynthia's Sisters to raise money to put girls through law school in the Democratic Republic of Congo. When their friend Jan Parker was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and was using medical marijuana to find relief from her symptoms, she grew frustrated with not knowing what she was getting. She saw the need for professionally packaged products with proper labeling so she could be informed about the ingredients and dosages.

After Ms. Parker died in 2015, Ms. Jones and Ms. Chapin continued her work to develop a line of tasty, healthful organic teas made whenever possible from fresh herbs, which alone have "a lot of healing benefits," Ms. Jones said.

The marijuana is grown by women in Mendocino and processed in "cannabis-legal" Point Richmond where "we start with clear (cannabis) oil and then ... we have a dehydration technique" to blend in herbs. The tea is bagged in compostable sachets made in Japan out of cornstarch.

The company has a team of scientists. "We test everything about five times in the process," Ms. Jones explained when she gave a slide presentation that was part history, part chemistry lesson, and part pitch "to educate a market and destigmatize" cannabis so people "realize it's a medicine and alternative (to pain, sleeping pills, etc.)."

She started with Positivi-Tea. Containing caffeinated lemongrass mint green tea, "it's the perfect tea if you want to lie around and laugh," said Ms. Jones.

She cautioned against drinking it and then attending a teacher-parent night like one woman did and regretted. One sachet contains 10mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. THC is the chemical compound found in cannabis that makes you high, whereas CBD or cannabidiol is not psychoactive and may help counteract inflammation.

Tranquili-Tea is caffeine-free with chamomile, lemon myrtle and 5mg of CBN or cannabinol, another non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis that can have a sedative effect.

Sensuali-Tea is caffeine-free with hibiscus cardamom rose flavors and 7mg THC per sachet. Ms. Jones joked, "You just get hornier and find your tea spot."

Sympa-Tea is caffeine-free with ingredients such as ginger and orange and 20mg CBD and 3mg THC in each sachet.

"I like it for the calm and use it instead of the wine," Ms. Jones said.

Tara (last name withheld) of Palo Alto, a guest at the party, said she is excited about having her own high tea party. "I've tried all of the teas and they're all great," she said, pointing out: "People drink too much (alcohol). I think it's a much better option to drink the tea. You don't feel hung over and you are much more patient with your kids."

Ms. Webster said she co-hosted the party because "I'm a supporter of the cooperative. I have a startup that helps cancer patients and I was interested in this."

She said she likes the products for "quality of life reasons: having less pain, getting sleep at night ... help with sex and mood."

Another guest, Kathleen Avery of Menlo Park, recalled her teenage self and sampled a couple of bags, and like many others was planning to leave as a buyer.

The tea is sold for anywhere from $5 per sachet to $42 for a tin of 10, with these printed guidelines: "Potency will not increase after one minute of immersion. Steep for flavor 2-4 minutes. Feel the effects in 30-90 minutes."

"Start low, go slow," Ms. Jones advised guests, adding that one possible side effect is "it can affect short-term memory."

She also made it clear the company does not sell to teenagers or out of state.

Ms. Jones said the tea parties are "a safe, fun environment where people can try it. ... It's legal to give away; we only sell to people with a medical license."

Sales are primarily made online at kikoko.com where there's a link to a medical card vendor for prospective clients.

Starting this week the teas will be available at The Apothecarium and Harvest dispensaries in San Francisco. Home deliveries are also on the horizon.

According to Ms. Jones the closest competitors are Zen Potion in San Francisco and House of Jane in San Jose, but they make stronger teas.

Operating under the holding company Stinson Brands, Kikoko has raised over $1.2 million in seed money from friends and family. Ms. Chapin admitted there's been so much interest they've had to turn investors away.

When they make a profit, Ms. Jones said, the plan is to give 5 percent of it to organizations that supply cannabis medicine to children with seizure disorders.

