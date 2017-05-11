Saturday: Menlo Park Historical Association leads tour of cemetery

For the fourth year, the Menlo Park Historical Association is sponsoring a tour of Menlo Park's only cemetery, Holy Cross, which dates back to the early 1860s. The tour will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Cost of the tour, led by Michael Svanevik, is $20 per person. The tour is limited to the first 25 who register, and is not recommended for children.

You can register online, (near the bottom of the page) or send a check payable to Menlo Park Historical Association for $20 per person with name, address, email and telephone number to: MPHA, 800 Alma St., Menlo Park, CA 94025.

