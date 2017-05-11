News

Uploaded: Thu, May 11, 2017, 2:39 pm

Data on housing affordability, life expectancy now on 'Vital Signs' website

Statistical data about critical Bay Area concerns such as housing affordability, poverty rates and life expectancy is now available on the Vital Signs website of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

The commission has expanded the equity section of its website to deal with these and other issues.

Visitors can also check the site to track the Bay Area's progress toward transportation, land use and environmental goals.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area.

