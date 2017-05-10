Woodside: Renovated riding arena debuts

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

Local equestrians now have a new option in Woodside, a freshly renovated riding arena that is available to the public by membership.

Located in Wunderlich County Park at 4040 Woodside Road, the 20,000-square-foot riding ring is owned by San Mateo County and overseen by Chaparral Corp., a Milpitas-based ranch business. Chaparral has a 10-year contract to run the horse boarding operation at Folger Stable in Wunderlich and offers trail rides, lessons and camps.

Signs posted near the entrance advertise the number to call to make reservations: (408) 726-8453.

The website, Chaparralatwunderlich.com, provides more information on those activities and has recently added details on applying for a membership to use the arena for $120 a year.

Boarders have access to the arena starting at sunrise, but members may use the arena from 10 a.m. to park closing hours unless there's a Chaparral event. There are rules: Do wear a helmet (required for 18 and under) and clean up manure, but don't bring in outside trainers or instructors, or let a horse loose to run around the arena.

Out of the couple dozen people who showed up for the arena's ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23, two arrived on horseback, Anne Van Camp and Peter Van Vlasselaer of Woodside.

Jill Daly, board president of the Friends of Huddart and Wunderlich Parks, thanked all the organizations and people who donated a total of $69,000 to get the arena transformed with new fencing and footing, the term used to describe the material placed underfoot.

The lead donors were the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors through Don Horsley's county discretionary fund and the Woodside-area Horseowners Association (WHOA!).

Ms. Daly credited two Folger Stable boarders Susan Furstman of Menlo Park and Sarah Rivers of Woodside with spurring on the project and finding the best footing to use. The end result is a "soft, forgiving" state-of-the-art silica/sand blend mixed with felt fiber pieces treated to retain water so less watering is required to cut down on dust.

The San Mateo County Parks Foundation donated an additional $6,000 to purchase equipment for Chaparral to maintain the arena.

The interim head of county parks, Sarah Birkeland, told those who gathered for the ribbon cutting, "We are grateful for the partnership; good work teams!"