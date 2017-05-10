Menlo Park: Tuesday deadline for teachers to apply for subsidized apartments

Teachers interested in living at the new apartment complex at 777 Hamilton Ave. in eastern Menlo Park at a subsidized rate can apply for one of 22 designated apartments by the deadline of Tuesday, May 16. Fifteen are one-bedroom apartments and seven are two-bedroom apartments.

The application is available online.

Mail the application to Hello Housing, P.O. Box 8179, Foster City, CA 94404, or drop it off at the open house, which will be held Wednesday, May 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 777 Hamilton Ave.

Emailed applications are not accepted. Individuals cannot be included in more than one application.

The program will be available for up to five years.

Monthly rent is $1,250 for a household earning up to $50,000 a year, and $2,500 for a household earning up to $100,000 a year.

First preference is for teachers who teach in the Ravenswood City School District or a school within the boundaries of that school district. Second preference is for teachers in the Menlo Park City School District, Las Lomitas School District or at Menlo-Atherton High School.

One unit at each of the following schools has been reserved: Aspire East Palo Alto Charter, Aspire East Palo Alto Phoenix Academy, Beechwood School, Belle Haven Elementary, Brentwood Academy, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Costano Elementary, East Palo Alto Academy, Eastside College Preparatory School, Green Oaks Academy, Los Robles Magnet Academy, Mid-Peninsula High School, Ravenswood Child Development Center, Ronald McNair Academy, San Francisco 49ers Academy, and Willow Oaks Elementary.

Facebook is paying $430,000 per year for five years to subsidize the apartments as part of a development agreement the company negotiated with the city of Menlo Park for permission to expand its headquarters by nearly a million square feet on the city's eastern side.

