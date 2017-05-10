News

Uploaded: Wed, May 10, 2017, 8:59 pm

Menlo Park: Tuesday deadline for teachers to apply for subsidized apartments

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Teachers interested in living at the new apartment complex at 777 Hamilton Ave. in eastern Menlo Park at a subsidized rate can apply for one of 22 designated apartments by the deadline of Tuesday, May 16. Fifteen are one-bedroom apartments and seven are two-bedroom apartments.

The application is available online.

Mail the application to Hello Housing, P.O. Box 8179, Foster City, CA 94404, or drop it off at the open house, which will be held Wednesday, May 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 777 Hamilton Ave.

Emailed applications are not accepted. Individuals cannot be included in more than one application.

The program will be available for up to five years.

Monthly rent is $1,250 for a household earning up to $50,000 a year, and $2,500 for a household earning up to $100,000 a year.

First preference is for teachers who teach in the Ravenswood City School District or a school within the boundaries of that school district. Second preference is for teachers in the Menlo Park City School District, Las Lomitas School District or at Menlo-Atherton High School.

One unit at each of the following schools has been reserved: Aspire East Palo Alto Charter, Aspire East Palo Alto Phoenix Academy, Beechwood School, Belle Haven Elementary, Brentwood Academy, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Costano Elementary, East Palo Alto Academy, Eastside College Preparatory School, Green Oaks Academy, Los Robles Magnet Academy, Mid-Peninsula High School, Ravenswood Child Development Center, Ronald McNair Academy, San Francisco 49ers Academy, and Willow Oaks Elementary.

Facebook is paying $430,000 per year for five years to subsidize the apartments as part of a development agreement the company negotiated with the city of Menlo Park for permission to expand its headquarters by nearly a million square feet on the city's eastern side.

__

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by 5 years?
a resident of Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
2 hours ago

So these subsidized apartments for teachers will revert to full price rental in 5 years? and then where are these teachers suppose to live? Teachers paying a reduced rent of $2500 still will be unable to save to buy in the area. the City needs to do better - as does Facebook.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Smitten Ice Cream closes Los Altos shop
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,515 views

Strawberry Brownies
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 976 views

LPCH vs Sequoia
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 320 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here