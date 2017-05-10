News

Uploaded: Wed, May 10, 2017, 9:52 am

Update: Atherton meeting Thursday on civic center construction impacts

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Note: Atherton officials have notified the Almanac that after the information was provided about a May 17 meeting, that meeting was postponed until June. A new date has not yet been set.

A meeting about the impacts of construction of Atherton's new civic center will be held in Atherton on Thursday, May 11. A second meeting for town residents has been postponed until June.

The May 11 meeting is for neighbors who live within 800 feet of the project, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the town's council chambers, 94 Ashfield Road.

The meeting notice says construction is expected to start in spring 2018 and last for two years. Residents can sign up to receive information about staging/phasing plans and provide feedback before construction begins by contacting Deputy City Clerk Judi Herren at jherren@ci.atherton.ca.us or by calling (650) 752-0500.

Richard Smelser is the contact for questions about staging or phasing. His email is rsmelser@interwestgrp.com and phone, (408) 916-5092.

The town's website has more information on the project.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Smitten Ice Cream closes Los Altos shop
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,515 views

Strawberry Brownies
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 976 views

LPCH vs Sequoia
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 320 views

View all local blogs
 
2017 Readers' Choice

Readers' Choice ballot is here

It’s time to decide what local business is worthy of the title “Almanac Readers' Choice” — and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 29th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 19th issue of The Almanac.

VOTE HERE