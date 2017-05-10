Update: Atherton meeting Thursday on civic center construction impacts

Note: Atherton officials have notified the Almanac that after the information was provided about a May 17 meeting, that meeting was postponed until June. A new date has not yet been set.

A meeting about the impacts of construction of Atherton's new civic center will be held in Atherton on Thursday, May 11. A second meeting for town residents has been postponed until June.

The May 11 meeting is for neighbors who live within 800 feet of the project, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the town's council chambers, 94 Ashfield Road.

The meeting notice says construction is expected to start in spring 2018 and last for two years. Residents can sign up to receive information about staging/phasing plans and provide feedback before construction begins by contacting Deputy City Clerk Judi Herren at jherren@ci.atherton.ca.us or by calling (650) 752-0500.

Richard Smelser is the contact for questions about staging or phasing. His email is rsmelser@interwestgrp.com and phone, (408) 916-5092.

The town's website has more information on the project.