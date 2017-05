Recent home sales: Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley

Home sales information is provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from county recorder's offices. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

Atherton

65 Fairfax Avenue Husain Trust to Nijhawan Trust for $4,350,000 on 03/30/17; built 1947, 3bd, 4,190 sq.ft.; previous sale 07/03/2014, $3,400,000

Menlo Park

892 15th Avenue R. Edelman to E. Wang for $990,000 on 03/31/17; built 1950, 2bd, 990 sq.ft.; previous sale 05/17/2011, $601,000

331 Blueridge Avenue S. Wheeler to Powers Trust for $1,153,000 on 03/31/17; built 1960, 3bd, 1,440 sq.ft.

2 Brady Place Munzig Trust to C. Countryman for $4,000,000 on 04/03/17; built 1997, 4bd, 3,040 sq.ft.; previous sale 06/15/2012, $2,751,000

1350 Elder Avenue M. Jellins to Rees Trust for $2,995,000 on 04/04/17; built 1955, 3bd, 1,680 sq.ft.; previous sale 06/14/1991, $535,000

797 Live Oak Avenue Le Havre Inc. to G. Gallo for $2,410,000 on 03/30/17; built 1933, 4bd, 830 sq.ft.; previous sale 06/01/1979, $156,000

10 Versailles Street S. & V. Hoover to S. Mitra for $2,150,000 on 03/31/17; built 1980, 2bd, 2,050 sq.ft.; previous sale 07/12/2011, $1,225,000

Portola Valley

80 Hillbrook Drive Lowe Trust to E. Ganesan for $3,150,000 on 03/31/17; built 1961, 3bd, 2,230 sq.ft.; previous sale 01/12/1996, $805,000

East Palo Alto

239 Azalia Drive Criss Trust to P. Chen for $907,000 on 03/31/17; built 1951, 4bd, 1,490 sq.ft.

2271 Euclid Avenue H. Alkhatib to J. & J. To for $888,000 on 03/30/17; built 1947, 3bd, 1,550 sq.ft.; previous sale 01/19/2005, $505,000

Los Altos

944 Aura Court Bondy Trust to Chen & Liu Trust for $3,004,500 on 04/10/17; built 1956, 4bd, 2,549 sq.ft.; previous sale 05/06/2003, $935,000

1166 Fremont Avenue Dutchints Development to Zugar Trust for $600,000 on 04/06/17; built 1953, 3bd, 1,531 sq.ft.; previous sale 08/25/2016, $2,450,000

294 Marich Way Eng Trust to C. Ng for $3,500,000 on 04/07/17; built 1973, 4bd, 2,895 sq.ft.; previous sale 08/26/1980, $270,000

62 South Clark Avenue A. Beringer to A. Bernard for $3,600,000 on 04/10/17; built 2012, 5bd, 3,212 sq.ft.; previous sale 04/05/2012, $2,720,000

395 South Gordon Way A. & A. Faaborg to Lee Trust for $3,850,000 on 04/10/17; built 1987, 4bd, 3,500 sq.ft.; previous sale 05/04/2015, $3,900,000

25 Stuart Court Norton Trust to A. & U. Lee for $2,700,000 on 04/10/17; built 1962, 3bd, 1,904 sq.ft.

2055 Wooded Glen Drive Hwang Trust to J. Wang for $2,900,000 on 04/10/17; built 1955, 5bd, 2,831 sq.ft.; previous sale 06/14/2007, $1,842,000

Los Altos Hills

13500 Country Way Bonsen Trust to R. Yoon for $3,900,000 on 04/07/17; built 1988, 3bd, 3,488 sq.ft.; previous sale 09/04/1998, $1,800,000

25255 La Loma Drive Furman Trust to Singh Trust for $3,151,000 on 04/10/17; built 1967, 3bd, 2,577 sq.ft.

25051 Tepa Way E. Antonioli to R. & K. Steffner for $2,800,000 on 04/07/17; built 1957, 3bd, 1,927 sq.ft.

Mountain View

938 Clark Avenue #15 J. Zhang to B. Wang for $906,000 on 04/07/17; built 1978, 2bd, 982 sq.ft.; previous sale 07/14/2014, $740,000

1354 Dale Avenue #8 K. Meredith to Urbain Homes for $1,010,000 on 04/07/17; built 1977, 2bd, 1,478 sq.ft.; previous sale 08/05/2004, $477,000

331 Deerwood Court #1202 Crose Trust to D. Saik for $1,326,000 on 04/10/17; built 1988, 3bd, 1,460 sq.ft.; previous sale 06/16/1995, $240,000

99 East Middlefield Road #28 D. Shokarev to S. Bhadkamkar for $890,000 on 04/07/17; built 1969, 2bd, 1,083 sq.ft.; previous sale 10/25/2013, $515,000

661 Pettis Avenue E. Young to S. & J. Sommer for $2,435,000 on 04/10/17; built 1924, 3bd, 2,428 sq.ft.; previous sale 10/01/2009, $1,250,000

49 Showers Drive #E152 Tsai Trust to N. Leung for $768,000 on 04/07/17; built 1976, 1bd, 959 sq.ft.; previous sale 05/21/2015, $589,000

99 Tyrella Court M. Nehamkin to J. Li for $1,450,000 on 04/06/17; built 1990, 3bd, 1,700 sq.ft.; previous sale 07/09/1999, $440,000

925 Valencia Avenue A. Bernard to T. Lue for $2,905,000 on 04/10/17; built 2009, 4bd, 2,438 sq.ft.; previous sale 11/06/2013, $2,000,000

Palo Alto

101 Alma Street #804 B. Franks to I. Matsushima for $1,030,000 on 04/10/17; built 1960, 1bd, 913 sq.ft. (previous sale 07/24/2014, $975,000)

1437 Dana Avenue Hu Trust to J. Gao for $4,498,000 on 04/07/17; built 1932, 4bd, 2437 sq.ft. (previous sale 01/14/2016, $3,775,000)

3247 Emerson Street A. & J. Andrews to A. Tsai for $2,300,000 on 04/07/17; built 1950, 3bd, 1263 sq.ft. (previous sale 01/14/2011, $975,000)

555 Madison Way E. Sami to Z. Li for $5,910,000 on 04/10/17; built 2015, 5bd, 3,341 sq.ft.

785 Newell Road Hc Trust to B. Xu for $2,600,000 on 04/06/17; built 1959, 3bd, 1650 sq.ft.; previous sale 05/28/1999, $660,000

1357 Pitman Avenue Chun Trust to Ko Trust for $7,450,000 on 04/06/17; built 2010, 4bd, 3,166 sq.ft.

2454 West Bayshore Road #9 M. & H. Ketchum to C. Yin for $921,000 on 04/07/17; built 1972, 2bd, 906 sq.ft.; previous sale 06/09/2016, $800,000