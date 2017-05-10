Thursday is Bike to Work Day

On Thursday, May 11, the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition and Commute.org are sponsoring the 23rd annual "Bike to Work" day.

There will be 90 energizer stations in Santa Clara County and 40 in San Mateo County, according to the coalition, which will offer a tote bag, goodies and snacks.

If about 40 percent of Bay Area commuters who live within five miles of their workplace rode bikes to work, more than 60,000 cars would be taken off the road and tailpipe emissions would be reduced by 150,000 pounds on bike day alone, according to the bicycle coalition.

A separate "Elected Officials" bike ride will begin at the Menlo Park Caltrain station at 7:45 a.m. and end at the County Center in Redwood City.

