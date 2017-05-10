News

Uploaded: Wed, May 10, 2017, 8:01 pm

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 East Palo Alto shooting

Stockton resident killed 31-year-old Jamal Magee in East Palo Alto

A 24-year-old Stockton man was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday morning by a San Mateo County Superior Court jury in connection with the 2015 killing of a 31-year-old man in East Palo Alto, according to prosecutors.

Jamal Magee was found at 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Wisteria Drive by officers responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Based on witness statements, investigators determined that prior to his death, Magee had gotten into a fight with Warren Oleg Morrison and a 45-year-old man.

Morrison has been found guilty of first-degree murder with an enhancement for the use of a gun. He was not found guilty, however, of attempting to murder another person who was standing nearby at the time of the shooting, according to prosecutors.

"They didn't find that he had any intent," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

When he returns to court for sentencing on June 30, Morrison will face a total of 50 years to life in prison, according to Wagstaffe.

"It's mandatory, there's no discretion," Wagstaffe said. "First-degree murder is 25-to-life. The gun adds 25-to-life."

Morrison remains in custody on no-bail status. Defense attorney Randy Hey could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Bay City News Service

