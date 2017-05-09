Woodside: Wildland fire drill today affects several roads

Firefighters will conduct a wildland fire drill today (May 9) that will affect several roads in Woodside, according to fire officials.

The Woodside Fire Protection District will hold a multi-agency drill as part of a training exercise for a large-scale wildland fire.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., numerous emergency fire apparatuses will be along Canada, Runnymede, Woodside and Kings Mountain roads.

Firefighters from various agencies will also be at Runnymede Farm, as well as Huddart Park, where a helicopter from the Californian Department of Forestry and Fire Protection will be present.

Fire officials are asking the public to be cautious when traveling in the area.