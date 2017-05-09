News

Uploaded: Tue, May 9, 2017, 2:04 pm

Two arrested for possessing cocaine base for sale

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Two men were arrested after cocaine base, numerous guns and "a large amount" of money were found in an East Palo Alto home on Friday, May 5, around 2 p.m.

Zerrette Powell, 47 and a resident of the house, was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine base for sale with another household occupant, Marcel Powell, 55, who was arrested for a parole violation.

The violation was for not cooperating with law enforcement, according to Menlo Park police spokesperson Nicole Acker.

A search warrant was executed that afternoon at the Powell residence, located on the 2400 block of Gonzaga Street.

During the search, the Menlo Park Police Department's special investigations and criminal investigations units, along with the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force, found cocaine base, nine high-power rifles and shotguns, ammunition and "a large amount of U.S. currency."

The items were seized for evidence and both men were booked into the county jail.

