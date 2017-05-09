Police calls: Crime reports from Atherton and Menlo Park

This information is from the Atherton and Menlo Park police departments. Under the law, people charged with offenses are considered innocent unless convicted. Police received the reports on the dates shown.

--

ATHERTON

Thefts:

• A thief stole a laptop computer and charger from a home on Orchard Hills Street. Estimated loss: $1,529. May 3.

• Someone stole a locked bicycle and helmet from the campus of Menlo-Atherton High School. The bike was later returned to the bike rack from which it had been stolen. May 1.

--

MENLO PARK

Auto burglaries:

• Someone smashed the rear driver's side window of a vehicle parked on Cloud Avenue and stole a backpack. Inside the backpack were a laptop computer, a wallet and three notebooks. Estimated loss: $1,800. April 29.

• A thief broke the front passenger's side window of a vehicle parked on Ravenswood Avenue and stole a gym bag. Inside were gym clothes, sunglasses, a wallet and $200 in cash. Estimated loss: $551. April 28.

Thefts:

• Someone approached an unlocked vehicle parked on Heritage Place and stole a bike locked to the vehicle's bicycle rack as well as a music player, cellphone, Walkman, cycling clothes and shoes, messenger bag, canteen, and backpack containing bike tools, sunglasses and a bike pump. Estimated loss: $8,054. May 1.

• Police are investigating a case in which three men allegedly entered the UPS store on Adams Court and picked up six packages with the same ship-to destination as packages of interest to a woman who arrived at the store at the same time. After being confronted by a UPS employee, the men fled in a vehicle with the packages, though one package fell out of the vehicle. The woman said she'd been hired to pick up the packages, but "provided several fictitious documents such as IDs and authorization letters from different companies," police said. She was released on her own recognizance.

• Someone stole a bicycle from a storage shed on Callie Lane. Estimated loss: $800. April 23.

• A thief stole a locked bicycle from behind a home on Linfield Drive. Estimated loss: $550. May 2.

• Someone stole two packages of clothing from the front porch of a home on Harvard Avenue. Estimated loss: $400. May 2.

• A thief stole an unlocked bicycle from a bike rack on Elder Avenue. Estimated loss: $360. May 2.

• Packages were stolen from the front of a home on the first block of Willow Road. Inside the packages were earphones, gum, and nutrition tablets. Boxes were found empty and discarded. Estimated loss: $35.22. May 2.

• Police detained and cited a Colma woman walking north on El Camino Real on suspicion of having taken two sleeping bags from Big 5 Sporting Goods at 700 El Camino Real without paying for them. The sleeping bags were returned, police said. April 29.

• A customer at a Chevron station on Willow Road left her cellphone on the counter and another woman grabbed it and fled in a vehicle. Estimated loss: $100. May 3.

• Residents of Santa Margarita and Gilbert avenues told police that they suspected theft of their mail based on having found their mailboxes open. Police have no information as to what mail was stolen. May 4.

Suspicious activity: Observers at the Boys & Girls Club on Pierce Road reported seeing three women attempting to remove vehicle registration stickers from vehicles. The women were gone by the time officers arrived. No losses. May 4.

--

