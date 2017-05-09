Menlo Park: Woman jailed on charges of attempted murder

A Menlo Park woman accused of stabbing her spouse several times with a kitchen knife was booked into San Mateo County jail on charges of attempted murder Monday (May 8) after police responded to a medical call in the 200 block of Terminal Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Nelinda Cabellero, 61, was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury to a spouse, Menlo Park police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Ed Soares at 650-330-6360 or at ejsoares@menlopark.org.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.