Menlo Park resident finishes second on 'Jeopardy!'

Graham Toben, a Menlo Park resident who was born and raised in Portola Valley, finished second in Monday night's "Jeopardy!" TV show, keeping him in the running for one of four wild card spots in the Jeopardy Teachers Tournament.

During Monday's broadcast, Mr. Toben, who teaches middle school English at Castilleja School, shared with Jeopardy host Alex Trebek that he created an activity called "emoji check" in his classroom where he is able to check in on students by projecting a list of emojis and asking them to select one that matches their current feelings.

Mr. Toben seemed upbeat and excited during the show, clapping when others did well. By the end of the Double Jeopardy round, he was in third place with $8,400. Before the Final Jeopardy question, he strategically wagered nothing and ended the game in second place.

All of the teachers receive a $2,500 grant for their classrooms. Mr. Toben plans to purchase supplies for a project that involves students analyzing the art, sentence construction and style of picture books and then sharing an original picture book with their kindergarten buddies.

