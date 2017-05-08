Woodside celebrates 95th May Day

By Kate Daly | Special to the Almanac

"This is about as Norman Rockwell as it gets," observed Randy Schwabacher of Woodside when he stopped filming his granddaughter Sydney Schwabacher perform in the traditional May pole dance at the 95th anniversary Woodside May Day celebration on Saturday.

Her dad, Tyler Schwabacher, sat a few rows back in the outdoor amphitheater at Woodside Elementary, taking pictures, too, and remembering when he and his twin brother graced that same stage on May Day 24 years ago.

Multi-generations of locals turned out for the day's festivities, which started with the Woodside Recreation Committee's May Day Fun Run and the Rotary Club of Woodside/Portola Valley pancake breakfast, and then continued with the parade, dance, barbecue and carnival sponsored by Woodside School's Parent Teacher Association.

At 10 a.m the San Mateo Sheriff's Office led the parade on Woodside Road followed by Woodsider Steve Daheb's sleek black 1969 Camaro convertible carrying grand marshals Barbara and Dick Tagg.

Residents of the town for more than 50 years, the Taggs have three children who went to Woodside School, where she taught special education for 27 years, served on the school board, coached, and ran the parade before becoming head of Woodside High's parent-teacher group.

Mr. Tagg has been an active volunteer at Woodside Village Church's rummage sale and served on the town's History Committee for years. He was also a member of Woodside's Planning Commission for 16 years, including five years as its chair.

Right behind them, Woodside Mayor Tom Livermore drove a 1979 VW bug convertible, with other council members among the passengers.

Deputy Fire Marshal Don Bullard of the Woodside Fire Protection District blasted the siren to signal the arrival of the Kindergarten Royal Court, sitting in the back of a 1942 fire truck. The district's new rescue utility vehicle and more modern Engine 7 joined the lineup.

This year a lot of horsepower arrived the old-fashioned way.

Mike Martin of Woodside, who brought his 3-year-old granddaughter, Skylar Ballard, to watch the parade, said: "We used to come all the time with our kids, and the one thing that impressed me today is all the horses here."

The National Center for Equine Facilitated Therapy, the Woodside-Area Horse Owner's Association, the Heather Hill Riding Center at the Horse Park at Woodside, the San Mateo County Horsemen's Association and the San Mateo County Mounted Patrol's color guard all participated on hoof with some members on foot.

And six donkeys walked in the parade, including two minis owned by Ann Kirby of Woodside.

A handful of dogs participated, the most noticeable being great Danes Blue and Moses owned by Steve Brown and Jamis MacNiven respectively.

Once again the Los Trancos Woods Marching Band and Woodside High School Marching Band provided musical entertainment. So did Woodside School eighth-graders when they previewed some numbers from their operetta, "Shrek The Musical Jr.," coming to Sellman Pavilion from May 31 to June 3.

Woodside School Foundation's float with an inflated green alien balloon carried the theme of the parade, "Out of This World," which is the name of the foundation's Grand Auction fundraiser on May 20.

The PTA board float went with a Star Wars theme with Claire Pollioni, the school board president, behind the wheel, a clear promotion from last year when she followed the equestrians with a wheelbarrow and shovel.

Woodside Village Church interpreted the theme differently with a truckload of children dressed as angels.

Many of the participants tossed out candy to the crowd, and kids came prepared with bags, baskets, and fast feet.

Lorna Basso of Woodside brought her 2-year-old granddaughter, Bailey Basso, to watch for the first time, and found themselves in the middle of the road competing for candy with the older kids.

Binnie Gates of Woodside showed up saying it was either her 59th or 60th parade. She recalled more dog entries and ribbons awarded in the past, and wondered if the event had gotten smaller.

PTA President Kari Daheb said there was about the same number of entries this year as last, around 25. This is her third time running the parade, and she figures she'll do it for five more years until the 100th anniversary when her current third-grader graduates.

After the parade Ms. Daheb welcomed everyone to the amphitheater and announced the Citizen of the Year Award given in recognition of "the school's most active supporters."

Eighth-grade parent Sushma Pati won the honor for being a "tireless" volunteer in the school garden, for the Grand Auction, as a room parent, field trip driver, class helper, and current operetta producer.

After that the May pole dancers skipped in to do a sword dance and circle around the May pole. Bob Sherman, back working at the school as interim principal of the lower grades after a hiatus, declared it "the best May Pole dance I have ever seen."

The community then spread out around the campus to enjoy the barbecue supplied by Alice's Restaurant and games provided by Sophie's World and Fun Services.

