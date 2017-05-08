Menlo Park resident to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

For as long as he can remember, watching "Jeopardy!" has been a habit for Graham Toben, a Menlo Park resident who was born and raised in Portola Valley.

The Castilleja School teacher used to sit at the foot of his grandparents' sofa with his dinner in hand, ready to tune in to "Jeopardy!"

"I always thought to myself, at around 8 or 9 years old, that it'd be really cool to be on there," Mr. Toben said.

That hope has come to fruition: He recently got to be a contestant on the Teachers Tournament of Jeopardy, which is being broadcast starting on Monday, May 8.

Mr. Toben teaches middle school English at Castilleja in Palo Alto, following in the footsteps of his mother who taught social and emotional learning.

"When I was really young, I noticed how empowering, exciting and exhilarating teaching is. It's kind of always been in my blood," said Mr. Toben, who received his master's degree in teaching from Stanford University in 2014. "I didn't exactly know what I wanted to do, but having taught some academic-based summer programs, I realized I was hit with the teaching bug."

He attributes his curiosity and love for facts to his elementary school's "emphasis on the importance of intrinsic motivation and intrinsic learning," adding he tries to motivate his students the same way by sharing his interests in not just English but in math, science, music, history and more.

"I've been relatively curious about things, about the world and about life in general, and I've picked up a lot of random facts here and there," he said.

He took his first official "Jeopardy!" online test at age 18 but didn't qualify for the show. After another try, he took a hiatus until recently, when he took the test three more times. In January 2016, the fifth time was the charm. He was then asked to come in for an in-person audition in April 2016.

Eight months after the audition, which he called "stressful," he found out he would be a contestant on the Teachers Tournament, a two-week event during which educators from across the country face off for $100,000 and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions.

All of the teachers received a $2,500 grant for their classrooms. He plans to purchase supplies for a yearly picture-book project. The project involves students analyzing the art, sentence construction and style of picture books and then sharing an original picture book with their kindergarten buddies. The grant will allow him to continue this program in the coming years.

Funding for the grants comes from the Farmers Insurance group's Thank America's Teachers program.

In the Bay Area, "Jeopardy!" is broadcast on KGO-TV at 7 p.m. weeknights.

