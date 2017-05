Colorful kites of varying shapes took to the air along the Bay at Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park on May 6 at the city's Kite Day event.

The tradition of Kite Day began in 1988, according to city staff.

Judy Horst, Kiwanis Club member, shared some of her photos of the event with the Almanac.

__

