News

Uploaded: Mon, May 8, 2017, 10:45 pm

Atherton may spend $13.6 million on capital improvements

by Barbara Wood / Almanac

Atherton's City Council on May 3 took a first look at a proposed $13.6 million budget for spending on capital improvement projects in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The budget includes spending $5.85 million to start building a new library, $2.9 million to start on a new civic center, plus more than $1 million each on bicycle and pedestrian improvements, drainage and road maintenance.

The plan may change after a June 6 election on whether the town can spend more taxpayer money on the civic center project. The proposed $2.9 million in civic center spending includes only projects funded by donations and money set aside to pay for new building and planning offices.

For the five years through the 2020-21 fiscal year, the budget for capital improvements is $59.4 million. The council plans spending five years out, but only allocates money for specific projects for one fiscal year at a time.

The five-year plan includes as a funding source the renewal of the town's parcel tax, which brings in close to $1.9 million each year, with about 80 percent of that used for capital improvements in recent years. The parcel tax expires in 2018, and would need to be approved by two-thirds of voters to be renewed

The proposed projects for 2017-18 include: $1.4 million for bicycle and pedestrian safety programs; $1.5 million for drainage improvement projects; $1 million for street maintenance; $580,000 for Holbrook-Palmer Park improvements; $225,000 for safety improvements on El Camino Real; $225,000 for inspecting the town's not-yet inspected culverts; $100,000 to design quad gates for the Watkins Avenue rail crossing; and $50,000 to purchase a trailer and two fixed solar-powered indicators that would use radar to tell motorists how fast they are driving.

The council had a few minor tweaks in the projects, but made no major changes in priorities.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Ron Glickman
a resident of Atherton: West Atherton
14 hours ago

Atherton needs to update its facilities, but NOT the extravagant plan the Town Council currently wants. We residents agreed to this plan when it was privately funded, but now they want to use our tax dollars and CONTINUE the parcel tax when property tax revenue is at all-time highs. Scale down the plan if tax dollars are required. Vote NO on Measure A.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Smitten Ice Cream closes Los Altos shop
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 3,515 views

Strawberry Brownies
By Laura Stec | 2 comments | 976 views

LPCH vs Sequoia
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 320 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here