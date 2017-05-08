Atherton may spend $13.6 million on capital improvements

Atherton's City Council on May 3 took a first look at a proposed $13.6 million budget for spending on capital improvement projects in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The budget includes spending $5.85 million to start building a new library, $2.9 million to start on a new civic center, plus more than $1 million each on bicycle and pedestrian improvements, drainage and road maintenance.

The plan may change after a June 6 election on whether the town can spend more taxpayer money on the civic center project. The proposed $2.9 million in civic center spending includes only projects funded by donations and money set aside to pay for new building and planning offices.

For the five years through the 2020-21 fiscal year, the budget for capital improvements is $59.4 million. The council plans spending five years out, but only allocates money for specific projects for one fiscal year at a time.

The five-year plan includes as a funding source the renewal of the town's parcel tax, which brings in close to $1.9 million each year, with about 80 percent of that used for capital improvements in recent years. The parcel tax expires in 2018, and would need to be approved by two-thirds of voters to be renewed

The proposed projects for 2017-18 include: $1.4 million for bicycle and pedestrian safety programs; $1.5 million for drainage improvement projects; $1 million for street maintenance; $580,000 for Holbrook-Palmer Park improvements; $225,000 for safety improvements on El Camino Real; $225,000 for inspecting the town's not-yet inspected culverts; $100,000 to design quad gates for the Watkins Avenue rail crossing; and $50,000 to purchase a trailer and two fixed solar-powered indicators that would use radar to tell motorists how fast they are driving.

The council had a few minor tweaks in the projects, but made no major changes in priorities.