Three residents displaced in apartment building fire

Three people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire destroyed their apartments in unincorporated San Mateo County near the Atherton border on May 3, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded around 4:50 a.m. to an apartment building on fire at 2824 Marlborough Avenue.

The top floor of the building was engulfed in flames and firefighters began an aggressive attack to control the fire, fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said.

The fire was knocked down and under control by 5:24 a.m. with all residents accounted for.

A 30-year-old man, and a woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. They were both later released, and no further injuries were reported, he said.

Two cats were found alive inside one of the burned units.

Three units suffered severe damage by smoke, heat, fire and water, and damages were estimated at $100,000. Three people from two of the units were displaced.

Investigators are looking into the cause and will seek to find out why the units weren't upgraded with a sprinkler system, Chief Schapelhouman said.